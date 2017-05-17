Jury Acquits Tulsa Cop in Shooting Death of Terence Crutcher

Betty Shelby leaves the courtroom with her husband, Dave Shelby, right, after the jury in her case began deliberations in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on May 17. Sue Ogrocki / AP

“To somehow imply that she was supposed to see what was in this door panel is absurd. It’s deceitful and you should disregard it,” McMurray told jurors, according to the AP.

Judge Doug Drummond, however, said his being unarmed was a relevant factor in the case.

An attorney for the Crutcher family, Benjamin Crump, raised the deaths of other black men in encounters with police, like Michael Brown and Freddie Gray, in expressing his disappointment with the verdict.

“The list just goes on and on, of unarmed African American men being killed by white police officers, and they get away with it,” Crump said.

Jerad Lindsey, chairman of Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police, said that the jury’s verdict was the right one, but said the shooting was a tragedy. “There’s no winners in this,” he said. “There’s still a family that has dealt with a tragedy here, the Crutchers, and we still extend our deepest sympathies to them.”

“And now that we’ve reached a verdict, Tulsa’s gonna have to figure out how to get its arms around this and be able to move forward in a positive way,” Lindsey said.

Both Shelby’s family, including her husband, who is a fellow Tulsa police officer, and Crutcher’s family have been at the courthouse since the trial began.

Shelby was placed on paid administrative leave amid the investigation, then on unpaid leave.

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund in a statement called Wednesday’s verdict disappointing, and said it is hopeful the Justice Department files charges. The DOJ announced shortly after the shooting that it was opening a civil rights investigation.