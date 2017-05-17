'It's the Economy, Stupid' Resonates as Millions of Iranians Prepare to Vote

Supporters of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who is seeking his second term, during a campaign rally at the Azadi Sport Complex in Tehran on Saturday. Fatemeh Bahrami / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Whoever wins, don’t expect Iran’s political framework to be redrawn.

“These are two men who have been born and bred and nurtured within this regime with its own particular ideology,” said Vakil at RUSI. “But it does matter because the president can set the tone and the president is in charge of the economy.”

The victor would also shape Iran’s involvement in military conflicts in Syria and Yemen, where it’s backing forces opposed to American allies.

“The outcome of the elections matter because, whilst the supreme leader is in charge of all foreign and security affairs decisions, the presidency affects the posture of the country on specific dossiers,” said Aniseh Bassiri Tabrizi, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute.

Ultimately, though, the supreme leader — and whoever succeeds him — will still hold sway.

Ali Arouzi reported from Tehran. Alexander Smith reported from London.