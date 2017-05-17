Integrity business collects items for West Mims firefighters

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The West Mims fire is still spreading in South Georgia and more firefighters are being called in to help. A Dublin business also wants to lend a hand by sending items to these real-life heroes.

“Dublin is a small town, so what little bit that we can do, will be greatly appreciated down there,” said Captain Tracy Childers with the Dublin Fire Department.

Some Dublin firefighters just got back from working the West Mims Fire.

“Our EMA director got a phone call saying they were going to more than likely ask for more help to come,” said Captain Childers.

West Mims Fire Information says the fire isn’t expected to be fully contained until November. Firefighters will be on scene for a while and Jennifer Dickerson, with Integrity Hospice, wants to help.

“We have so much pride in our hometown firefighters and to think of everything they’re giving up to go down there along with the ones that are already there,” said Dickerson. “And the supply they must need.”

Integrity Hospice is collecting items for people working the West Mims fire, including water bottles and bug spray.

“That’s just the sense of our community, if you need them(firefighters), they respond,” said Dickerson. “And now I need our community to respond.”

Dickerson hopes to make many trips to South Georgia with trucks full of items.

“I’d love to have enough coming in that I could take down a truck load every other week,” said Dickerson. “My first plan is to go next Wednesday.”

About 900 people are working to put out the 152,000 acre fire. Captain Childers hopes the community helps battle the fire in their own way.

“We’re asking now, for y’all as the city of Dublin to come help integrity get all these products, so we can still continue to go down there and help,” said Captain Childers.

You can drop donations off at Integrity Hospice, 1101 Hillcrest Pkwy in Dublin. Dickerson says if you have large donations, she can pick them up if you call her at (478) 484-7879.

You can donate perishable foods, water bottles, Gatorade, first aid kits, bandanas, bug spray, toilet paper, and hygiene items.