Guilty Verdict Reached in Murder Case of Michigan Woman Chelsea Bruck

Daniel Clay in 2015 mugshot. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Witnesses told police they saw Chelsea in a parking lot with an unidentified man, who is now believed to have been Clay. Her remains were found in April of 2015 at a construction site in Ash Township, not far from where she was last seen.

Clay testified in his own defense, stating he accidentally choked Chelsea to death during sex after they left the party. However, a medical examiner found that Chelsea died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Clay is scheduled to be sentenced on July 13.

