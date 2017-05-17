Flynn, Manafort Are Key Figures In Russia Probe Mueller Will Lead

Paul Manafort listens during a round table discussion at Trump Tower in New York on Aug. 17, 2016. Carlo Allegri / Reuters file

“These things operate best in the shadows,” he said, adding that the probe could take many months if not years and may never result in criminal charges.

No evidence has surfaced in public linking Trump personally to the Russian interference effort.

Law enforcement officials tell NBC News that both Flynn and Manafort are formally considered “subjects” of a criminal investigation, though their lawyers say they have done nothing wrong. A subject generally is someone investigators suspect of a crime.

The FBI investigation is a hybrid of both a criminal and counter intelligence probe. One source who viewed a grand jury subpoena in the Flynn case said it was unusual in that it did not specify any law that allegedly had been broken.

Flynn, who was fired as national security adviser in February, registered as a foreign lobbyist for Turkey this year under Justice Department pressure, having failing to do so while he was paid more than half a million dollars during the campaign. He also did not disclose to the military that he had been paid for a 2015 speaking engagement in Russia. And he lied to the vice president about his contacts with the Russian ambassador, according to former acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

Flynn was interviewed by the FBI on Jan. 24, and Yates told Congress she refused to tell the White House the results of that interview.

NBC News reported last year that Manafort, who was Trump’s campaign manager from March through August, had come under federal criminal investigation in connection with his business dealings, including political work for a former Ukrainian prime minister backed by Russian president Vladimir Putin. That investigation has been folded into the Russia probe, officials say.

NBC News reported this week that federal investigators have subpoenaed records related to a $3.5 million mortgage that Manafort took out on his Hamptons home just after leaving the campaign. That is one of a series of unusual real estate transactions in which Manafort has engaged.