Dozens of Suspected MS-13 Gang Members Facing Charges

ATF agents gather for a briefing in the parking lot of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum May 17 in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong / AP

The gang has continued to surge, and even with the Los Angeles takedown, MS-13 has also been grabbing recent headlines in the East Coast for

a series of brutal murders in the New York City area.

Last week, officials said U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement

had arrested 1,378 people during a six-week, nationwide sweep targeting gangs — which included 104 people authorities said were affiliated with MS-13.

And last month, President Donald Trump singled out the brutal gang as “one of the gravest threats to American safety.”

Trump previously blamed former President Barack Obama’s administration’s immigration policies for letting the gang make inroads in the U.S.,

but experts cautioned against laying the blame on Obama, and said decades of unchecked violence in Central America had exacerbated the problem.