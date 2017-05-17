Camp Fit N’ Fun getting kids moving over the summer with Zumba and yoga

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Registration is open for a summer camp that’s all about getting your kids thinking about exercise and wellness.

Lisa Seneker, Group Fitness Coordinator for Wellness Services at Navicent Health came on 41Today to talk Camp Fit N’ Fun!

Camp Fit N’ Fun is for children ages 6-11. Seneker says the camp is a great way of making exercise and nutrition fun! There will be field trips to the Atlanta Zoo and Aquarium as well.

The camp is June 5-30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost is $165 per week.

To register, pick up a registration form at Wellness Center, Navicent Health (3797 Northside Drive, Macon) or visit http://www.navicenthealth.org/wellnesscenter.