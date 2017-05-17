Bibb County Sheriff’s Department graduates ‘CHAMPS’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Department graduated nearly 2,000 ‘CHAMPS’ on Wednesday. They’re 5th and 6th graders from schools across the county ‘choosing healthy activities and promoting safety. The ceremony featured speakers and honored students whose essays about making good choices and the dangers of drugs and alcohol stood out. Sheriff David Davis says they want to get to kids early, so they don’t fall into any bad habits later.

“It tries to put them on the right path going forward this is at the cross roads before they go into middle school, so we want to get them on the right foundation so they make great choices going forward,” he said.

Davis says in the three years the department has been doing the champs program, they’ve graduated about 6 thousand students–and because of its success, he says this won’t be the last group.