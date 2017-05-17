Arrests of Undoc. Immigrants Without Criminal Records Up 150%

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, left, searches Esteban Amigon while green card holder Sergio Rodriguez removes his belt and shoelaces while they are processed the ICE downtown staging facility in Los Angeles on April 18, 2017. Brian van der Brug / LA Times via Getty Images

But ICE officials say there should be no delineation between criminals and non-criminals, despite Trump’s

executive order giving clear “priority” to “aliens convicted of any criminal offense,” when it comes to undocumented immigrants.

“As Secretary Kelly has made clear, ICE will no longer exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement. All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States,” said Matthew Bourke, a spokesman for ICE.