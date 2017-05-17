Army Whistleblower Chelsea Manning Released From Prison After 7 Years

People hold signs calling for Chelsea Manning’s release during a gay pride parade in San Francisco on June 28, 2015. Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters, file

“For the first time, I can see a future for myself as Chelsea,” she said. “I can imagine surviving and living as the person who I am and can finally be in the outside world. Freedom used to be something that I dreamed of but never allowed myself to fully imagine.”

Manning’s ACLU attorney and transgender advocate, Chase Strangio, told NBC News that the current focus is on “building her life” once she steps out of prison.

“She is looking forward to eating pizza, swimming, playing PlayStation and meeting the many friends who have supported her over the years but who were never allowed to visit in person,” Strangio said. “Beyond that, she is waiting to experience life outside of prison before declaring any future plans. After so many years of government control over her body and gender, I know she is eager to grow her hair, express her gender and negotiate decisions on her own terms.”

Manning attempted suicide twice last year — once in July, another in November — while imprisoned in Kansas. She also began a hunger strike last September over what she says was the lack of treatment she was receiving for her gender dysphoria.

The Department of Defense has repeatedly declined to discuss Manning’s treatment in prison.

An online fundraising effort has raised a little more than $143,000 as of late Tuesday to help Manning pay for rent, utilities and other living expenses in the first year of her release.

However, not everyone thinks Manning deserved to be freed.

President Donald Trump, days before being inaugurated, wrote on Twitter that Manning is “TRAITOR … who should never have been released from prison.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan said at the time that Obama’s decision was “outrageous.”

He added: “Chelsea Manning’s treachery put American lives at risk and exposed some of our nation’s most sensitive secrets.”