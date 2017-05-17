Another Suit Alleges 'Bonding Ritual' Gang-Rape by Baylor Football Players

Kenneth Starr, then the president of Baylor University, at the Waco, Texas, airport in May 2016. Rod Aydelotte / Waco Tribune Herald, via AP

On one occasion, the suit says, the woman’s volleyball coach confronted Briles about the alleged assault. According to the suit, Briles responded: “Those are some bad dudes. … Why was she around those guys?” (Ellipses in original.)

The suit seeks unspecified damages at a jury trial and a mandatory injunction requiring Baylor to comply with Title IX.

“The ideal outcome would be to get recovery for what she’s been through and also to ensure this sort of thing doesn’t happen again,” the woman’s attorney, Muhammad Aziz, told

NBC affiliate KCEN of Waco on Wednesday.

Baylor’s Board of Regents has previously confirmed that 17 women have alleged they were

victims of sexual or domestic violence by at least 19 football players. Another lawsuit tabulates what it says were at least 52 “acts of rape” by more than 30 players while Briles was coach. Briles, who has denied any wrongdoing, was fired a year ago and has sued the university for wrongful dismissal.

Starr — the independent counsel who led the investigations of President Bill Clinton during the 1990s — was dismissed as president a year ago and soon

resigned as chancellor and as a law professor.