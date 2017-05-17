Alex Jones 'Resolves' Lawsuit With Yogurt, Issues Retraction

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Far-right radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones “resolved” his lawsuit with Greek yogurt giant Chobani and retracted his comments about the company on Wednesday — just a few weeks after the foodmaker sued him over what it said were false and defamatory comments.

“During the week of April 10, 2017, certain statements were made on the Infowars Twitter feed and YouTube channel regarding Chobani, LLC that I now understand to be wrong,” Jones, who runs the website Infowars.com, announced in a video on his YouTube Channel. “The tweets and video have now been retracted, and will not be re-posted.

“On behalf of Infowars, I regret that we mischaracterized Chobani, its employees and the people of Twin Falls, Idaho, the way we did,” he continued. Jones’ channel has more than 2 million followers.

And Chobani told NBC News in a brief statement Wednesday afternoon: “The case has been resolved.”

The company operates its major yogurt plant in Twins Falls, Idaho, one of two cities in the state that offer a refugee resettlement center which was the focus of Jones’ since-retracted story.

Image: Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit - Day 1

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Garrett Houston Tattnall
28 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Tattnall Square baseball advances to GHSA finals, Telfair falls to Schley
Read More»
Ahmad Barron Signs
40 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Tattnall’s Barron, Peach County’s Jackson continuing athletic careers in college
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
'Special Counsel' Less Independent Now Than in Watergate Era
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»