9 Hospitalized as Violence Erupts Outside Turkish Ambassador's Home

Nine people were hurt and two were arrested at a protest outside the Turkish Ambassador’s Residence in Northwest D.C. Tuesday, and streets in the area are shut down, authorities said.

A scuffle broke out during a protest Tuesday afternoon on the 1600 block of 23rd Street NW, on Sheridan Circle, about a half-mile northwest of Dupont Circle, police said.

Two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, a D.C. fire department representative said. The others were being taken to a hospital in a bus for minor injuries.

Video from the scene showed people shouting and being punched.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said the altercation broke out between two groups, but he didn’t elaborate on the circumstances. He said two people were arrested, including one who was charged with assaulting a police officer.

The protest comes the same day Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with President Donald Trump at the White House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.