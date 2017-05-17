‘Best Of Enemies’ starring Taraji P. Henson set to film in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Another movie is set to roll cameras in Middle Georgia. The Operations and Finance Committee gave the okay for a movie starring Taraji P. Henson called ‘Best Of Enemies’ to shoot some of their movie in and around the Macon-Bibb Government Center.

The building will be used to portray Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina in 1971.

The movie is about desegregation in the 1060’s.

The movie stars Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell and Anne Heche.

Terrell Sandefur, Macon Film Commissioner said, “Taraji P. Henson another huge star we are so happy to have her coming to Macon. It’s good for the excitement of the town.”

The movie is set to shoot June 8th and 9th. They will need about 1-hundred 50 extras. The movie Rampage starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just wrapped on Saturday.