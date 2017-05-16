Two dead after head-on collision on Hwy 49 in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A head-on collision on Highway 49 in Milledgeville left two people dead Sunday night.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a GMC Yukon carrying a family of six crossed over the middle lane and struck a Nissan Sentra just before 8 p.m.

Both passengers in the Sentra died at the scene. They were 47-year-old Sharon Jackson and 48-year-old Kalvin Thomas.

The investigation is ongoing, but the GSP believes the driver of the Yukon dozed off at the wheel. Charges are possible.

The driver of the Yukon was 17-year-old Dequarius T. Jones. The other passengers were  Zachary Harris, 40, Adrienne Harris, 40, Quadarius Jones, 17, Vernell Harris Jr., 13, and Madison Harris, 9.

