Sudan's President Invited to Summit Involving Trump: Saudi Officials

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir

The summit Trump is scheduled to attend on Sunday, during his first overseas trip as president, is being organized by Saudi Arabia and will gather more than 50 top dignitaries from Muslim countries across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

The International Criminal Court issued one arrest warrant against Bashir in 2009 and another in 2010 for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes over atrocities in Darfur. Bashir has evaded arrest for years.

In 2015 Bashir

avoided arrest while attending an African Union summit in South Africa. A judge barred him from leaving the summit but before the hearing was over Sudan’s State Minister for Information Yasser Youssef told Reuters had flown back to Sudan.

At the time of the 2015 summit, the U.S. said it was “deeply concerned” over Bashir’s travel to South Africa for the summit, and the ICC urged South Africa to “spare no effort in ensuring the execution of the arrest warrants.”

Sudan is a member of

a Saudi-led coalition that had been conducting airstrikes against Shiite Houthi rebels in the conflict in Yemen, which borders Saudi Arabia to the south. Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco are also members of that coalition.