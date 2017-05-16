Solar power generation to come to Warner Robins

The Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins hosted Middle Georgia leaders to kick off the solar power generation plant project.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Leaders from all over Middle Georgia celebrated the beginning of a project that should save you money.

Georgia Power and the Middle Georgia Clean Air Coalition are planning to build a solar power generation plant.

It will be nearly 900 acres, and will cost about 200 million dollars.

Norrie McKenzie, Vice President of Renewable Development at Georgia Power, says the plant should give Middle Georgia nearly 35 years of clean energy at a lower cost.

“Well, this will be built at a cost that is below our long term projected avoided cost,” said McKenzie. “So for the life of the plan, it will put downward pressure on the electric rates of our customers.”

Houston County Commission Chairman Tommy Stalnaker says it’s been a long project, but the work was worth it to help Middle Georgia.

