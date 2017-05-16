Restaurant Report Card: 5-16

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are your scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website:

ANDERSON’S DINER (Food Service Inspections)

3700 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

May 15, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina (Food Service Inspections)

4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

May 9, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A

BOSS WINGS (Food Service Inspections)

4634 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE 4 MACON, GA 31206

May 15, 2017 Score: 98, Grade: A

CHEN’S WOK #8 (Food Service Inspections)

6255 ZEBULON RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210

May 11, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

CHINA INN RESTAURANT (Food Service Inspections)

3268 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

May 16, 2017 Score: 98, Grade: A

FALL OFF THE BONE (Food Service Inspections)

1897 SHURLINGQDR MACON, GA 31211

May 16, 2017 Score: 86, Grade: B

FRANCAR’S (Food Service Inspections)

1365 LINDEN AVE MACON, GA 31207

May 11, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

FRESH AIR BARBEQUE (Food Service Inspections)

3076 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

May 15, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A

GEORGIA BOB’S (Food Service Inspections)

4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

May 11, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A

GHENGHIS GRILL (Food Service Inspections)

5437 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

May 12, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A

Greek Corner Pizza (Food Service Inspections)

3267 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

May 16, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Hong Kong Garden LLC (Food Service Inspections)

3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE E MACON, GA 31216

May 9, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A

LIL BENNY’S SMOKEHOUSE (Food Service Inspections)

881 WIMBUSH RD MACON, GA 31210

May 15, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Loncheria Dos Amigos (Food Service Inspections)

3896 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

May 15, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B

MACON SWIRLS (Food Service Inspections)

5451 BOWMAN RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210

May 9, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Margarita’s @ Mercer Village (Food Service Inspections)

1602 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201

May 10, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

POLLY’S LAMESA INC (Food Service Inspections)

3439 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

May 10, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Sauced @ Mercer Village (Food Service Inspections)

1635 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201

May 11, 2017 Score: 87, Grade: B

TEXAS CATTLE CO (Food Service Inspections)

5797 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216

May 12, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A

ZHENG’S WOK (Food Service Inspections)

5451 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

May 12, 2017 Score: 89, Grade: B

WNB FACTORY (Food Service Inspections)

4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY UNIT D MACON, GA 31211

May 16, 2017 Score: 78, Grade: C

– Raw meat stored improperly

– Knives stored improperly

– Fries, ice stored on floor