Restaurant Report Card: 5-16

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are your scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website:
ANDERSON’S DINER (Food Service Inspections)
3700 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
May 15, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina (Food Service Inspections)
4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
May 9, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A
BOSS WINGS (Food Service Inspections)
4634 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE 4 MACON, GA 31206
May 15, 2017 Score: 98, Grade: A
CHEN’S WOK #8 (Food Service Inspections)
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210
May 11, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
CHINA INN RESTAURANT (Food Service Inspections)
3268 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
May 16, 2017 Score: 98, Grade: A
FALL OFF THE BONE (Food Service Inspections)
1897 SHURLINGQDR MACON, GA 31211
May 16, 2017 Score: 86, Grade: B
FRANCAR’S (Food Service Inspections)
1365 LINDEN AVE MACON, GA 31207
May 11, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
FRESH AIR BARBEQUE (Food Service Inspections)
3076 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
May 15, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A
GEORGIA BOB’S (Food Service Inspections)
4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
May 11, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A
GHENGHIS GRILL (Food Service Inspections)
5437 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
May 12, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A
Greek Corner Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
3267 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
May 16, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Hong Kong Garden LLC (Food Service Inspections)
3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE E MACON, GA 31216
May 9, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A
LIL BENNY’S SMOKEHOUSE (Food Service Inspections)
881 WIMBUSH RD MACON, GA 31210
May 15, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Loncheria Dos Amigos (Food Service Inspections)
3896 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
May 15, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B
MACON SWIRLS (Food Service Inspections)
5451 BOWMAN RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210
May 9, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Margarita’s @ Mercer Village (Food Service Inspections)
1602 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201
May 10, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
POLLY’S LAMESA INC (Food Service Inspections)
3439 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
May 10, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Sauced @ Mercer Village (Food Service Inspections)
1635 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201
May 11, 2017 Score: 87, Grade: B
TEXAS CATTLE CO (Food Service Inspections)
5797 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
May 12, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A
ZHENG’S WOK (Food Service Inspections)
5451 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
May 12, 2017 Score: 89, Grade: B
Step it up:
WNB FACTORY (Food Service Inspections)
4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY UNIT D MACON, GA 31211
May 16, 2017 Score: 78, Grade: C
– Raw meat stored improperly
– Knives stored improperly
– Fries, ice stored on floor