Pedestrian Safety Review Board aims to start family fatality support group

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb’s Pedestrian Safety Review Board is going beyond pedestrian safety. They want to provide a support group for families impacted by pedestrian deaths.

Earlier today the board voted on a recommendation to commissioners to approve the support group initiative.

Board member Violet Poe says they’re a group often not thought about after incidents so they felt it was the board’s duty to lend a hand.

“Not only that we’re trying to get the infrastructure in place but we do care about the individuals who were fatalities the ones who have been injured and their family members and friends.”

Poe says it’s a project she’s passionate about and hopes it’ll move forward. So far this year there have been two pedestrian fatalities.