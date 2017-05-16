Hardliners Chant “Bye Bye” To Rouhani in Tight Iran Election

Supporters of Iranian current president and presidential candidate Hassan Rouhani flash victory sign as hold his pictures during an election camping rally in Tehran, Iran on May 9, 2017. Abedin Taherkenareh / EPA

At Raisi’s rallies, the crowd is older and less upscale. Raisi, a prominent cleric who has the backing of many religious leaders, has made security and trust in government key issues. That appeals to Maryam Jamali, a supporter at a Raisi rally last week. Draped in a black chador, the full-length dress favored by observant women, Jamali said that Raisi is the only candidate who can confront the corruption that has spread through the country, that he is an honest man.

Sobhan Shakeri, a 24-year-old Hezbollah supporter studying to be a cleric, said he had come to the rally because Raisi “follows in the footsteps” of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Hezbollah.

“Whoever listens to the leader and obeys him has the support of us, the Hezbollah. Anyone who does not obey him we will turn our backs on them.”

Others at the rally said they supported Raisi because he “follows the line” of the theocratic Iranian Revolution, and because he cares for the poorer segments of society that they feel have been forgotten under Rouhani.

Without official polls, it is hard to make predictions in Iranian elections, but from information available via social media and state media, experts here believe it will be a close race.

Before Ghalibaf dropped out, Foad Izadi, an associate professor of American studies at the University of Tehran, said the election was likely to go to a run-off because Rouhani was probably “well below” 50 percent. Izadi said he was using unofficial, unpublished numbers collected by a colleague at the university.

Said Izadi last week, “The polls show him at about 36 or 37 percent. There are about 18 percent undecided, but they will not all go to him. That type of number just a week before an election doesn’t look very good for a first round win.”

Izadi also noted, however, that “traditionally, historically, we have two-term presidents.”

Both Raisi and Rouhani have benefited as all the minor candidates have dropped out and the election has become a two-man race down the final stretch.

Rouhani may have received a boost from the third and last debate of the presidential campaign last Friday. He attacked hardliners, and many observers felt he outperformed his rivals.

Iranian observers think the smart money is still on Rouhani. But he also has to best another opponent in Friday’s balloting: low turnout. In Iran, higher turnout favors moderates and reformers.