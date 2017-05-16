From Death Row to Freedom: Man's Emotional Walk Home

A photograph of James Dennis as used by the Justice for Jimmy campaign. Courtesy of Justice for Jimmy

The judge said he could be released on time served. But he was also serving a separate sentence for an unrelated robbery conviction. Dennis, who had a spotless disciplinary record in prison, would have been eligible for parole on that offense in 1999. But because he was on death row, authorities didn’t bother considering it.

Prosecutors asked the state parole board to release Dennis immediately. The board granted him parole, but balked at the timing, saying it wanted him to first spend several months in a re-entry program for violent offenders. His lawyers objected, and the board acquiesced.

On Saturday, Dennis walked free.

His fiancee, Corby Johnson, and four lawyers who’d worked on his release met him outside SCI Greene in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, where Dennis spent 25 years facing execution. Some of them had been working on his case since 2000.

“It was one of the most incredible, meaningful experiences of our professional and personal lives,” one of the lawyers, Rebecca Gordon, said.

The 1991 murder victim’s family, meanwhile, remained publicly silent. Chedell Williams’ parents could not be reached on Monday. Pennsylvania’s victim advocate and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said they could not confirm whether the family had been notified.

As Dennis and his entourage drove to Philadelphia, they stopped and met Dennis’ brother, Greg, at a rest stop on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Greg Dennis, who lives in Cincinnati, was headed to Philadelphia to join the family reunion, but couldn’t wait to see his younger brother.

“I can’t even explain how good that felt just to be able to hug him,” Greg Dennis said. “It was the first time I’d been able to hug him in more than 25 years. The magnitude of that I don’t think I can put into words.”

On Sunday, Dennis celebrated Mother’s Day with his mother, at home.

On Monday, Dennis reported to a local parole office, which has close oversight of him.

He declined a request for an interview, but in a statement provided to his lawyers, he said he was overwhelmed.

“I am so full of gratitude for the support I received from friends, family and the lawyers who stuck with me through this long and difficult process,” Dennis said. “My focus right now is on reconnecting with my family and getting on with my life and doing some positive things. After more than 25 years in prison for a crime I did not commit, you can imagine that I have a lot of emotions and I really appreciate everyone respecting me, my family, and our privacy at this time. I continue to pray for the truth.”