Four Plead Guilty in Fatal Fraternity Hazing Case

An excerpt of court documents detailing a forensic pathologist’s analysis of Michael Deng’s cause of death.

An autopsy showed Deng died of complications of traumatic brain injury, and the delay in treatment, the forensic pathologist said, significantly contributed to his death, according to court documents.

Kwan, Lai, Lam, and Wong join a fifth defendant, Ka-Wing Yuen, in pleading guilty to charges related to Deng’s death.

Yuen was the first of 37 defendants to enter a guilty plea in January on charges of conspiracy to hinder apprehension by evidence tampering, a third-degree felony, and conspiracy to commit hazing, a misdemeanor.

Yuen was sentenced to five years probation, 100 hours of community service, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Kwan, Lai, Lam, and Wong face 22 to 36 months in prison when they are sentenced on Dec. 4, according to NBC New York.

Cases are still pending for the remaining 32 defendants and Pi Delta Psi.

Penn State Fraternity Death: 18 Charged Over Pledge Timothy Piazza’s Fatal Fall

The guilty pleas come as nearly two-dozen members of a Penn State University fraternity

face criminal charges in another case involving a pledge who fatally fell down stairs during an alcohol-fueled event in February.

Ten of 18 brothers with Beta Theta Pi were arraigned Friday afternoon following a months-long investigation into the death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza, a sophomore engineering major from Lebanon, New Jersey. They did not comment about the charges and were later released on bail.

