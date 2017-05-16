Forsyth’s ‘Lunch With A Cop’ honors fallen officers across state

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The country’s celebrating National Police Week, and Monroe County wanted to join in.

Forsyth Main Street hosted a lunch honoring fallen officers.

It’s close to their hearts for a special reason.

Nothing brings the community together like a kind word and good food–except maybe honoring those who serve and protect.

Forsyth Main Street hosted a lunch to fill some bellies with food, and some hearts with appreciation at their Lunch With A Cop.

“This is something that rarely happens to us as police officers,” said Forsyth Police Major George Foster.

Foster couldn’t have been more thankful.

“You know to know that somebody really cares about us and what we do for the community,” said Foster.

It was what one of Foster’s peers did for the community that Main Street Coordinator Tammie Pierson will never forget.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Norris had one of many candles lit for fallen officers across the state.

“He wouldn’t like the attention,” said Pierson. “He would appreciate that we are acknowledging his fellow officers.”

Police Week is celebrated across the country, including at the capital.

“They do a candlelight vigil in Washington D.C., and this is kind of to mimic that, so we’re doing our own memorial in honor of them,” said Pierson.

But the biggest candle–Norris’ candle–has the biggest place in Pierson’s heart.

“Michael was my nephew,” said Pierson. “We have a very close-knit family, we do a lot of activities together, so it’s a big missing piece in our family.”

Norris died while on a domestic dispute call in September of 2014.

“We like to keep his memory alive and doing these things is not just keeping his memory alive, it’s keeping the issue alive that you know our law enforcement are out there to protect us and we need to make sure we have their back also.”

Honoring officers through some kind words, and some good food.

Forsyth hung blue ribbons all over town to honor Norris and the other fallen officers.