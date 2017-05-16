Dog Of The Week: Rogue update

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rogue is back as your Dog Of The Week this week.

And, boy, does he look good! Rogue was rescued from an animal abuse case in February and had a severe case of mange.

Although it isn’t totally cleared up, he has made significant progress while in the hands of Critical Care for Animal Angels. Reginia Brabham came on Daybreak to introduce Rogue.

She says the main problem is getting him trained because he has some behavior problems. Brabham has worked with him and he is much more comfortable around people but can get a little rambunctious because herding is in his DNA.

For more information about Rogue and to see his first appearance on Daybreak, click here.

For more information, or if you’d like to adopt one of the dogs from Critical Care for Animal Angels, head to the Critical Care For Animal Angels Facebook page.