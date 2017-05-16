Debris Found Near Search for Missing Plane in Bahamas

Jennifer Blumin at a benefit concert in New York City in May 2010. Roger Kisby / Getty Images file

Jennifer Blumin, 40, founder and chief executive of the New York fashion event organizer Skylight Group, was aboard the twin-engine MU-2B along with her 4- and 10-year-old sons when the plane fell off radar Monday, Skylight confirmed.

The plane was en route from Puerto Rico to of Titusville, Florida, when U.S. air traffic control lost all contact with it east of Eleuthera island about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the Coast Guard and the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The Coast Guard said a search-and-rescue helicopter crew spotted the debris field Tuesday afternoon 15 miles east of Eleuthera. What had been a search for a missing plane is now a search for survivors, it said.

Nathan Ulrich, 52, of Lee, New Hampshire, was listed as the pilot of the plane, which is owned by Blumin. In a post on Facebook, the actress Rae Dawn Chong said Ulrich is her ex-husband, and she asked for “prayers to his family.”