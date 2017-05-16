DA’s office announces support of Crisis Line and Safe House expansion with $50,000

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – District Attorney David Cook announced this afternoon, his office’s $50,000 commitment to the expansion of Crisis Line and Safe House’s sexual assault program

The money will go toward hiring a sexual assault nurse examiner or SANE Nurse for short.

Cook says it’ll not only allow them to advocate for victims but to now add an investigative forensics component to the program.

“I’m thrilled that this financial commitment will enable crisis line safe house to hire the best sexual assault examiner I know–Ms. Denise Atkins,” he said.

Cook says adding this nurse will give assault victims in Middle Georgia better access to quality care and examinations during their healing process.