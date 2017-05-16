Cosby: Sex Assault Charges 'Could Be' Fueled by Racism

Jury selection in comedian Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial begins next week. Gilbert Carrasquillo / WireImage

When the host pointed out that

some of the accusers are black, Cosby did not back off.

“When you look at the power structure, and when you look at individuals, there are some people who can very well be motivated by whether or not they’re going to work. Or whether or not they might be able to get back at someone,” he said.

“So if it’s in terms of whatever the choice is, I think that you can also examine individuals and situations and they will come out differently. So it’s not all, it’s not every, but I do think that there’s some.”

Although only two accusers will testify at his trial, more than 50 have come forward with allegations against Cosby since the scandal exploded in 2015. He denies wrongdoing and has sued some of the women for defamation.

“I think, that the numbers came because the numbers prior to the numbers didn’t work,” he said. “So, the piling on, so to speak is a way — and certainly an impressive, impressive way — to get public opinion to come to the other side.”

Smerconish asked, “Are you telling me they’re all lying?”

“You know better than that,” Cosby said.

Jury selection in Cosby’s trial begins May 22. His

trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, is expected to start June 5.

Cosby denied the interview was meant for the ears of the men and women who will decide his fate.

“You can’t aim at jurors,” he said.