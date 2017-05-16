Comey Memo Claims Trump Urged Him to Drop Flynn Probe: Sources

Fired FBI Director James Comey wrote a internal memo in which he said that President Donald Trump asked him to shut down an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, multiple sources with firsthand knowledge of the memo told NBC News on Tuesday.

The memo was part of a paper trail Comey built documenting what he believed to be Trump’s campaign to derail the FBI’s investigation of alleged Russian ties to his presidential campaign, according to a source close to Comey and a former federal law enforcement official.

The source said the memo included a line where Comey quotes Trump as saying, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go.”

The unclassified memo was first reported by The New York Times.

Neither NBC News nor The Times has seen the actual memo. But The Times said an associate of Comey’s read parts of the memo to a reporter.

Comey — widely known for keeping meticulous records — wrote the memo Feb. 14, the day after Flynn resigned following reports that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, the sources told NBC News.

Comey was in the Oval Office for a counterterrorism briefing along with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, principal adviser Jared Kushner, chief strategist Stephen Bannon and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and Deputy CIA Director Gina Haspel, sources told NBC News.

As the meeting was breaking up, Trump asked Comey him to stay behind, the sources said. It was then that Trump told the director, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” the source close to Comey told NBC News.

The White House denied that version of events in a statement to NBC News, calling it “not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey.”

“While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn.”

FBI Director James Comey at a news conference on child sex trafficking at FBI headquarters in June 2014. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, and CIA Director Mike Pompeo ignored reporters’ questions about the story Tuesday afternoon.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, ranking Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, told reporters Tuesday: “Enough is enough. Congress needs to get to the bottom of this.”

Acting FBI Director Andy McCabe, who was appointed to replace Comey, testified before Congress last week that “there has been no effort to impede our investigation to date.”

“Quite simply put, sir, you cannot stop the men and women of FBI from doing the right thing, protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution,” McCabe said in response to a question from Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida.

Pence and other senior U.S. officials have said the firing of Comey on May 9 was unrelated to the FBI’s investigation of alleged ties between Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign. Trump himself told NBC News’ Lester Holt last week that he always intended to fire Comey “regardless” of a Justice Department memo recommending the director’s removal.

Trump later tweeted that because he is so active, “it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy” and represent the line of thinking from the White House, appearing to discredit his press office and administration officials.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.