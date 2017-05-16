Coast Guard Searching for Plane Missing Near the Bahamas

The US Coast Guard was searching for a Florida-bound plane with four people, including two children, onboard that went missing after leaving Puerto Rico Monday morning.

Officials said they received a report from Miami Air Traffic Control at 2:10 p.m. Monday that they lost contact with a MU-2B airplane about 37 miles east of Eleuthera, Bahamas. The communication was lost at 24,000 feet as the plane traveled at 300 knots, officials said.

On the plane were New Yorkers Jennifer Blumin and Nathan Ulrich, along with Blumin’s sons, age 4 and 10. The plane had departed Borinquen, Puerto Rico, at about 11 a.m. Monday, and was headed for Titusville, Florida.

Customs and Border Patrol and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force are assisting the Coast Guard in the search.

