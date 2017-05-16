7,000 Birds Recovered in Massive Cockfighting Raid in California

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Largest Cache of Fowl Used in Illegal Cockfighting, leads to seizure of over 7,000 birds

Evidence authorities collected during a raid where they seized 7,000 birds in California. LA County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities also found “several dead roosters with wounds consistent with cockfighting,” he said.

Perry said the property where the operation was found was “very large” and “in a remote location in a canyon.”

Law enforcement on horseback aided in the bust, he said, as some of the suspects at the scene “tried to run up through the canyons,” from which there were no roads accessible by vehicle.

They detained about 10 people at the scene, most of which Perry said were “lower level” workers at the operation, including animal caretakers.

Authorities have identified the property’s owner and he “is the primary suspect in the case,” Perry said, adding that he expected several more arrests to be made.

“Any type of animal blood sport activity is a serious crime and will not be tolerated in Los Angeles County,” he said.

Image: Largest Cache of Fowl Used in Illegal Cockfighting, leads to seizure of over 7,000 birds

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

46 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Death Rower Argues 20 Too Young to Be Sentenced to Death
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Restaurant Report Card: 5-16
Read More»
The Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins hosted Middle Georgia leaders to kick off the solar power generation plant project.
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Solar power generation to come to Warner Robins
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»