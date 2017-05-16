38M Pieces of Trash Found on Uninhabited Island in Pacific Ocean

A crab finds shelter in a piece of plastic debris on a beach on Henderson Island in 2015. Jennifer Lavers / AP

Lavers said she noticed green toy soldiers that looked identical to those her brother played with as a child in the early 1980s, as well as red motels from the Monopoly board game.

She said the most common items they found were cigarette lighters and toothbrushes. One of the strangest was a baby pacifier.

She said they found a sea turtle that had died after getting caught in an abandoned fishing net and a crab that was living in a cosmetics container.

By clearing a part of a beach of trash and then watching new pieces accumulate, Lavers said they were able to estimate that more than 13,000 pieces of trash wash up every day on the island, which is about 6 miles long and 3 miles wide.

“We need to drastically rethink our relationship with plastic,” she said. “It’s something that’s designed to last forever, but is often only used for a few fleeting moments and then tossed away.”

A map showing the location of Henderson Island. Google Maps