18 Penn State Frat Brothers Charged in Pledge's Death

The Beta Theta Pi House at Penn State. WJAC-TV

They were seen on camera trying to slap him awake, and at one point, two of the brothers landed on top of his unconscious body. Piazza also vomited. The brothers became frustrated and one even struck Piazza “hard one time in the abdomen with his open right hand,” detectives said.

Detectives said four of the brothers carried him upstairs. They tried to coax him up, but he did not respond. His arm was limp and he had a bruise on his chest.

Eventually, after midnight, Piazza became physically responsive and managed to move around. The brothers failed to provide any meaningful assistance, detectives said, even as Piazza staggered around and somehow managed to end up back on the basement floor.

At around 10 a.m., the brothers found him down there. One brother told investigators Piazza “felt cold to the touch, his skin appeared pale, and his eyes remained half-open.”

Instead of calling 911, the brothers attempted to shake him, the report said. The brothers searched “falling asleep after a head injury” and “cold extremities in drunk person,” according to a search of their cellphones by detectives.

It wasn’t until 10:48 a.m. that one of the brothers finally called 911. Detectives said the brothers used a group chat discussion to come up with a plan to cover up what happened.

‘Heart-Wrenching and Incomprehensible’

In a statement, the Beta Theta Pi International Fraternity called the charges “incredibly disheartening” and said it was standing by its decision to disband the chapter.

Fraternity leaders have “clearly and consistently expressed its position that it does not tolerate hazing or alcohol abuse in any form by its members,” they said. “The former undergraduate members were well educated by the International Fraternity and Penn State on these policies; however, they are entitled to the presumption of innocence as they face these charges.”

Penn State President Eric Barron added that the charges were “heart-wrenching and incomprehensible.”

“All indicators suggested Beta Theta Phi was a model fraternity — the house, privately-owned and situated like all other fraternity houses on private property, was beautiful, the subject of a multi-million dollar renovation; both the Beta alumni and the national organization provided strict rules of behavior; and, the brothers had a no alcohol policy which stated that anyone caught drinking would be expelled,” Barron said. “It is clear, however, this was no ‘model’ fraternity.'”

Piazza’s death led to a number of changes on campus, including a ban on all social activities involving alcohol for the rest of the semester, monitoring at social events to prevent underage and excessive drinking, no hard liquor at events that allow for alcohol, and probation and immediate revocation of a Greek-letter chapter’s status if rules are violated.

Barron said the university has since suspended Sigma Alpha Mu for two years for violating its alcohol-use policy.