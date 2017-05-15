Torch-Bearing Crowd Protests Confed Statue Removal

Richard Spencer speaks to protesters at Charlottesville’s Jackson Park on Saturday afternoon. WVIR

No arrests were made and there were no reports of injuries.

The demonstration, criticized as an intimidation tactic against people of color, received a fair amount of backlash from local community leaders.

“This event involving torches at night in Lee Park was either profoundly ignorant or was designed to instill fear in our minority populations in a way that hearkens back to the days of the KKK,” said Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer, who opposed removing the statues.

Some students at the University of Virginia agreed.

“The rally led by Richard Spencer and its accompanying ideology are a disgrace to the University of Virginia and the greater Charlottesville community, read a University of Virginia Student Council statement. “Staging a rally intended to intimidate minority members of our community is repugnant and a far cry from our values of equity and inclusion.”

But participants of the eerie demonstration said the reproach and comparisons to white supremacists were unwarranted.

“We’re not white supremacists,” protester Orry Von Dize told WVIR. “We are simply just white people that love our heritage, our culture, our European identity.”