Teen Center throwing block party, announcing logo design winner

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Teen Health Center is having a block party!

Camile Watson and Stephanie Hyman came on 41Today to talk about it. They are health educators with the Macon-Bibb Health Department.

They say their job with the Teen Center is to cut down on teenage pregnancy and help teenagers with problems.

The block party is a chance for the center to have some fun with the community and show people the resources it has available. There will be games, door prizes, music and food. Plus, the teen center will be announcing the winner of the logo design contest!

The party is Wednesday, May 17 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Teen Health Center, 2605 Cherokee Avenue in Macon.

For more information about the Teen Health Center Community Block Party, visit TeenHealthMacon.com.