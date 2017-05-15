Supreme Court Deals Blow to North Carolina Over Voting Rights

A pile of government pamphlets explaining North Carolina’s controversial “Voter ID” law sits on table at a polling station as the law goes into effect for the state’s presidential primary in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. on March 15. Chris Keane / Reuters

A lawyer for the state, urging the Supreme Court to take its appeal, said the photo ID law is more lenient than one upheld by the court eight years ago. The law’s other provisions were in effect in two earlier state-wide elections “in which African-American participation increased,” said S. Kyle Duncan, of Washington, DC.

North Carolina’s attorney general is not defending the law.

The appeals court decision “insults the people of North Carolina and their elected representatives by convicting them of abject racism,” Duncan said. “That charge is incredible on its face given the pains the legislature took to ensure that no one’s right to vote would be abridged.”

The changes in the law put North Carolina in the mainstream of current state election practices, he said.

Under President Obama, the Justice Department urged the court not to take the case and to leave the lower court ruling in place that blocks enforcement of the voting restrictions. The government’s brief was filed one day before Donald Trump was inaugurated. His Justice Department did not take a position on the case.

The NAACP also urged the Supreme Court to leave the lower court ruling intact. Some state have similar election practices, the group said, but that fact “cannot save or protect voting restrictions that are adopted with racial

intent.” And no other state “has simultaneously curtailed four different voting mechanisms disproportionately used by African Americans, while also imposing a strict photo ID requirement that excludes all forms of government-issued photo ID disproportionately held by African Americans,” the NAACP said.