State Department: Assad's Regime Built Crematorium to Burn Bodies of Executed Prisoners

An annotated satellite image of Syria released by the State Department on Monday, May 15, 2017 purports to show a crematorium where the State Department believes Assad is burning bodies at Saydnaya prison complex just outside of Damascus — an institution nicknamed “the slaughterhouse.” State Department

Once detained, prisoners are often beaten, tortured, electrocuted and raped, officials said.

Sometimes as many as 70 prisoners are crammed into cells that were meant to hold five people.

During his meeting with President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed their nations’ differences on how to best proceed in the six-year Syrian war which has left more than 500,000 dead and displaced millions.

Russia supports Assad, while Washington has said Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad can’t remain in power.

“We do not have a notion of an exit strategy,” Lavrov said during the

press conference at the Russian embassy on Wednesday. The “obsession with ousting particular leaders — look what it has led to. Why don’t we try to learn from our mistakes, focus on process, defeating terrorism.”

The U.S. and Russia also disagree on Assad’s role in

last month’s chemical gas attack, which left dozens of civilians dead. Trump ordered the launch of 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase in retaliation.

Heather Nauert, the new State Department spokeswoman, in her first time at the podium, said “Tillerson was firm and clear with Minister Lavrov, Russia holds tremendous influence over Bashar al-Assad, a key point that took place in that meeting was telling Russia to use its power to reign in the regime. Simply put: the killing and devastation has gone on for far too long in Syria.”