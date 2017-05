MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were shot after an argument spilled out in the parking lot of a Macon club Saturday morning.

Bibb deputies say someone fired shots in the parking lot of the Riverview Ballroom Club on Walnut Street around 3 a.m.

Riarus Dudley, 24, was hit in the leg and 22-year-old Dausha Mitchell was hit in the foot. Both of them are in stable condition.

If you know who was involved in the shooting, call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.