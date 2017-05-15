Ohio Cop Accidentally Overdoses on Fentanyl

Cortez Collins, left, and Justin Buckle. East Liverpool police department

Buckle was spotted “using his foot to rub an unknown substance in the carpeting on the floor of the vehicle,” according to the report. “The passenger side floor also contained an amount of white powder.”

Initially, Green and the other officers suspected the substance was crack cocaine. “After further pressing, it was advised that the powder was fentanyl,” the report states.

Buckle, of East Liverpool, and Collins, of Cleveland, are both charged with tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $100,000 apiece and they were being held in the local lockup.

Ohio has been among the states hardest hit by a deadly heroin and opioid epidemic and East Liverpool in particular has struggled to contain the plague.

Last year, in a desperate bid to ram home the message about “

the poison known as heroin,” East Liverpool police posted a photo of a couple overdosed in the front seats of an SUV while a 4-year-old child sat helplessly in the back seat.

Drugs dealers typically lace heroin with fentanyl — the drug that killed

Prince — to boost profits and to give the drugs more punch, often with fatal results.