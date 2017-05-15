Navajo Plant Nears Deal to Stay Open, Save Jobs

Smoke rises from the stacks of the main plant facility at the Navajo Generating Station, as seen from Lake Powell September 4, 2011 in Page, Arizona. File Ross D. Franklin / AP

The Los Angeles utility dropped its agreement to receive electricity from the Navajo plant in 2015. Nevada’s NV Energy utility has also moved away from coal-generated electricity, announcing it won’t take any more power from the Navajo facility beyond the end of 2019.

The flight away from NGS electricity has been magnified in recent times by the profusion of electricity from competing plants burning natural gas. The fuel is not only cleaner, but the advent of fracking and other new technologies has made gas-generated power much cheaper than power produced by burning coal.

The Navajo plant, which had been operating at as much as 87 percent of its full capacity as recently as 2014, saw demand slip so much that it produced just 61 percent of the maximum electricity by 2016. Experts say there is no sign the downward trend will be slowed any time soon.

While the Salt River Project and three other utilities that jointly own the power station suggest that the turn away from coal is inevitable, the company operating the mine and some tribal leaders do not agree. Coal operator Peabody commissioned a consultant, who reported in early April that the power plant could still operate profitably under a new plan, which included providing coal at a lower price.

Begaye said in an interview with NBC News that the Salt River Project and other operators had been saying as recently as a year ago that they intended to keep the power plant operating for the long term. He said that the tribe had helped provide low cost power and water (pumped with the plant’s electricity) to help turn hot Phoenix and Tucson into garden spots.

The original lease paid the tribe only “pennies on the dollar,” according to Begaye, and that now the operators and officials from the Interior Department need to help repay his tribe’s long-time good faith.

“They need to go out and find new owners to continue this operation until 2029,” Begaye said.

But other tribal members said that shift should already be underway and that the Navajo need to move to alternatives immediately, rather than continue to let the power plant pollute the air and gulp up most of the 50,000 acre feet of Colorado River water the tribe is entitled to each year.

“We don’t have any other kind of development because we don’t have any water,” said Percy Deal, a leader of the environmental group Dine CARE. “Let’s get that water back and then we will have good, healthy business development.”