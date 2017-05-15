Medical Monday: Knee pain

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re feeling pain in your knee, it may be worth seeing a physician.

Dr. Bill Barnes, from Piedmont Orthopaedic Complex, came on Daybreak to talk about treatment options.

He says you may notice pain from walking up stairs and it generally starts in your 40’s. Dr. Barnes will prescribe anti-inflammatory medicine, but if the pain gets unbearable it could be time for knee replacement surgery.

To check out Piedmont Orthopaedic Complex and the services they offer, visit their website by clicking here.