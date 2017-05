WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is looking for a man who stole cash from an Arby’s on Watson Boulevard.

Investigators say the robber entered the restaurant around 10:45 Friday night.

He carried a handgun and was wearing all black with a t-shirt wrapped around his face. After getting money, the man fled.

No one was injured.

If you have information that could lead to an arrest, call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.