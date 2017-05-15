Man dies in Dublin club shooting

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , ,

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man died and two others were injured in a gun fight at a Dublin club early Sunday morning.

It happened at One World Club on Industrial Boulevard.

28-year-old Kelvis Whitley, who’s from Wrightsville, died from his injuries.

26-year-old Miles Hamilton and 35-year-old Tarius Newsome were treated at Fairview Park Hospital and released.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

If you have any information about what happened, Sheriff Larry Dean asks you to call 478-272-1522.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Shooting injures two outside Riverview Ballroom Club
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
What’s Right With Our Schools: Interactive Zoo used as a learning tool for students
Read More»
robbery, grocery
2 weeks ago
1 Comments for this article
Robbers invade west Macon apartment, shoot man
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»