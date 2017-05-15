Man dies in Dublin club shooting

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man died and two others were injured in a gun fight at a Dublin club early Sunday morning.

It happened at One World Club on Industrial Boulevard.

28-year-old Kelvis Whitley, who’s from Wrightsville, died from his injuries.

26-year-old Miles Hamilton and 35-year-old Tarius Newsome were treated at Fairview Park Hospital and released.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

If you have any information about what happened, Sheriff Larry Dean asks you to call 478-272-1522.