'Maduro, Your Time Is Up!': Venezuela Crowds Block Roads

CARACAS, Venezuela — Manning barricades, sitting in deck chairs and sharing food, opposition supporters blocked roads in parts of Venezuela Monday to try to keep pressure on socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Demonstrators have been on the streets daily since early April to demand elections, freedom for jailed activists, foreign humanitarian aid to offset Venezuela’s economic crisis, and autonomy for the opposition-controlled legislature.

Maduro accuses them of seeking a violent coup.

Protesters have used varying tactics. Some rode horses through Caracas on Saturday, women took letters and flowers to police and military posts on Sunday’s Mother’s Day, and hundreds were joining planned daylong sit-ins from 7 a.m.

“I’m here for the full 12 hours. And I’ll be back every day there’s a protest, for as long as is necessary,” said human resources worker Anelin Rojas, 30, sitting cross-legged with a novel and earphones in the middle of Caracas’ main highway.

“Unfortunately, we are up against a dictatorship. Nothing is going to change unless we force them,” added Rojas, surrounded by banners saying “Resistance!” and “Maduro, Your Time Is Up!”

Using branches, rocks and garbage, demonstrators blocked the main Francisco Fajardo thoroughfare in Caracas from soon after dawn. Many brought chairs, mats and food to last the day.

Image: Fiery protests in Caracas were among many across Venezuela on Monday.

