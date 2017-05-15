How Trump Administration Has Handled the North Korea Crisis

Missiles are paraded In Pyongyang during celebrations of the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung on April 15. Wong Maye-E / AP file

April 10: The USS Carl Vinson, an aircraft carrier, is dispatched to the region in a show of force.

April 15: The North Koreans test fire yet another KN-17 missile. It too fails. In Pyongyang, top official Choe Ryong accuses Trump of “creating a war situation” by dispatching U.S. forces to the region.

“We will respond to an all-out war with an all-out war and a nuclear war with our style of nuclear attack,”

Choe threatens.

April 26: With tensions building, the U.S. test fires a $40 million Minuteman III missile at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. North Korea calls it a provocation.

April 28: The North Koreans test fire another KN-17 missile. Once again, it’s a failure.

May 2: In a telephone conversation, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discuss “how best to resolve the very dangerous situation in North Korea.”

May 14:

North Korea launches a ballistic missile that flies around 430 miles before crashing into the Sea of Japan. “With the missile impacting so close to Russian soil — in fact, closer to Russia than to Japan — the President cannot imagine that Russia is pleased,” the White House says in a statement.