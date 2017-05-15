Man shoots, kills daughter on Mother’s Day in East Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An argument turned deadly inside a Macon home on Mother’s Day Sunday.

According to investigators, Benny Bell, 67, began fighting with his 37-year-old daughter Demetrice around 3 a.m. inside their home on Lakeshore Avenue.

During the argument, Benny grabbed a handgun and shot Demetrice in the chest, killing him.

Benny also shot his wife, Thelma, in the abdomen. She is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says Benny is currently in the Bibb County Jail charged with aggravated assault and murder.