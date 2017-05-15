Behind the Scenes as Another Crisis Hits the White House

President Donald Trump greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the White House on May 10. Russian Foreign Ministry photo / AP

A smaller group of reporters began trickling back toward Spicer’s office about 7:30 p.m. A reporter said he’d just seen Spicer, Dubke, Sanders and Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, walking near the Cabinet Room. Another person heard yelling.

The handful of people lingering near the West Wing door quieted immediately, trying to listen in. Soon, the volume on the television in the press office was cranked up abnormally loud.

An aide who was walking by deflected an inquiry about the Post piece, saying: “I’m dealing with other dumpster fires.”

Sanders then emerged from the West Wing, saying: “We’re not answering any other questions right now, so you guys can clear this hallway.”

Asked whether McMaster or anyone else would clarify matters, she repeated: “Tonight, we are not doing any other questions. At this moment.”

What about Tuesday, the reporters asked — would McMaster still brief the media about the president’s foreign trip, as previously planned?

Raising her voice to be heard over the din, Sanders replied: “Guys. I’ve said all we’re going to say.”