Baldwin County fire department assists in West Mims wildfire

SAINT GEORGE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Whether it’s putting out a house fire, or trying to battle what is known to currently be the biggest wildfire in the country. One thing is for sure, fires are never the same.

Baldwin County Fire Department’s Billy Benzur would know. “The job of a firefighter is an intimidating job to begin with,” Benzur said. “No one is ever the same. They’re always different.”

Five firefighters from the Baldwin County Fire Department, including Benzur, packed up their truck Wednesday and headed south.

“In Baldwin County, we don’t see fires like this,” said Benzur.

What started as a lightning strike on West Mims Island, turned into a fire burning more than 150,000 acres.

“We may see an acre or a couple acres of fire at a time, this is not that,” said Benzur. “This is very different and it takes a different strategy.”

West Mims Fire Information officials say, the fire has grown to 152,147 acres. That’s about 22 Robins Air Force Bases put together.

“Rush trucks from Montana and 36 states, Puerto Rico, D.C.,” said Joe Zweierzchowski. “It’s all represented here among 700 people fighting this fire.”

“Everyone’s got different license plate and we’re all heading down the road together and we’re going to jump on scene and help out,” said Benzur.

Including other fire departments in Middle Georgia counties and cities like Peach, Laurens, Crisp, Putnam and Perry. Different uniforms, different trucks, but the same mission.

“All these folks coming together and it is just overwhelming, the support is just far reaching,” said Benzur. “The whole state, the whole country, the whole world for this kind of a thing and that’s what we do.”

Benzur and his team are back in Baldwin county after being in St. George for five days. The fire is still about two and a half miles away from town, but according to officials it’s not a threat anymore.