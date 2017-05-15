‘100 Black Men’ to present award in honor of Macon leader

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 100 Black Men Macon-Middle Georgia Organization wants to highlight accomplishments in the community. They announced they’re going to start giving out an annual award in honor of Sam Hart.

The Sam Hart Senior Community Impact Award is named after Hart for his extensive work in the Macon community.

“He has given back to the community, especially youth for several years and we thought it fitting to create this award in his name,” said 100Black Men Member, Virgil Adams. “To recognize an individual who has also made a tremendous impact on the community.”

The first award is going to Juanita Jordan. Members say she played a big role in Newtown Macon and she has accomplished a lot in redeveloping downtown Macon. The award ceremony is June 8th at 7 PM at mercer university.