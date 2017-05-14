What These Moms Taught Their Tech Exec Kids

Michiel Prins, co-founder of HackerOne, is pictured in this photo with his mother. Courtesy Michiel Prins

Maxim Lobovsky, Co-Founder and CEO, Formlabs

Lobovsky, who runs the high resolution 3-D printing company that has swept up major Silicon Valley funding, said his mom’s fortitude and drive to succeed after immigrating from Ukraine when she was 17, are qualities that continue to inspire him.

“Another trait of hers is always seeing the bright side, even in bad situations,” Lobovsky told NBC News. “The early days of Formlabs were an emotional rollercoaster. It helped tremendously to think about how she would handle various situations.”

“Nowadays, my job isn’t quite as stressful, but I find myself in my mom’s position helping to keep my team members steady as they deal with challenges in the business,” he said.