'WannaCry' Malware Could Just Be Getting Started

A ‘WannaCry’ ransomware popup screen on a computer in Taipei, Taiwan, on Saturday. Ritchie B. Tongo / EPA

Unfortunately, those so-called legacy systems are disproportionately used by smaller companies with small technology staffs, which are unlikely to have blocked the infection before Microsoft’s patch began rolling out,

the cybersecurity firm Proofpoint Inc. said.

Even then, Microsoft’s updates can be loaded only if a computer is powered back on — something that won’t happen for the first time at potentially thousands of companies until Monday.

“I am worried about how the numbers will continue to grow when people go to work and turn [on] their machines,” Rob Wainwright, director of the European investigative agency Europol,

told NBC News partner ITV on Sunday.

Complicating matters is that new versions of the worm launched over the weekend are recoded to skirt the temporary fix, according to security specialists.

“Organizations need to update their software,” Kristy Campbell, chief spokeswoman for the cybersecurity firm Proofpoint Inc., told NBC News on Sunday. “Those who do not will see their systems affected at an increasing rate by different variants of this malware.”

Tarah Wheeler, senior director of engineering and for the security company Symantec, tweeted Sunday: “Round two, gentlefolk. Let’s rock.”

Kurtis Baron, a security specialist with consultants Fidus Information Security — who confirmed that his friend Hutchins was the hero researcher who stopped the initial attack — told NBC News on Sunday that he “doesn’t doubt for a moment that Marcus, and people like him, will be getting ready to deal with a second attack” on Monday.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said Sunday that the attack used exploits stolen from the National Security Agency earlier this year.

“This attack provides yet another example of why the stockpiling of vulnerabilities by governments is such a problem,”

Smith wrote on the Microsoft blog. “This is an emerging pattern in 2017. …

“This most recent attack represents a completely unintended but disconcerting link between the two most serious forms of cybersecurity threats in the world today — nation-state action and organized criminal action,” he said.

What to do if you’re infected

You’ll immediately know whether you’re infected — you’ll be greeted by a popup screen saying “Ooops, your important files are encrypted.”

And by “important,” they’re talking about your most commonly used files — including .mp3 audios and .mp4 and .avi videos; .png and .jpg images; and .doc and .txt documents. The worm also targets any backup files you may have made, so you can’t even restore older, safe versions.

The encrypted files will have the extension .WCRY added to their names. The international security firm Kaspersky has a

complete list here.

Analysts said you should not click the “check payment” or “decrypt” buttons in the popup message. Instead — if you’re able to — download and install Microsoft patch MS17-010,

available here, which should work on Windows systems going all the way back to Vista.